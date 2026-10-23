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Jio Platforms IPO sets multiple records

Fri, 23 October 2026
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The Jio Platforms IPO closed for subscription on Friday, October 23, with overall demand crossing Rs 7.4 lakh crore, making it one of the most sought-after IPOs in recent times.

The demand figure includes the Rs 2.5 lakh crore that the anchor book had received.

Adjusted for the anchor book, the overall bids from public investors during the three-day IPO stood at Rs 4.9 lakh crore.

It surpassed the Rs 4.4 lakh crore that LG Electronics India's IPO had received in October last year.

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) led the bidding, subscribing to their reserved portion 70.55 times. They bid for 345.75 crore shares against the 4.9 crore shares reserved for them.

While 3.64 crore shares were reserved for non-retail investors, the portion was subscribed 14 times, with bids being placed for 51.03 crore shares.

The retail portion was subscribed 2.7 times, having received bids for 23.11 crore shares against the 8.5 crore shares reserved for the category.

Records set by the IPO

It became the fastest IPO to receive full subscription. The issue was fully subscribed within 100 minutes of opening for subscription.

It was the first IPO to receive over 1 crore applications, setting a global record. The previous record was also held by an Indian company, Waaree Energies, with 97 lakh applications.

At Rs 30,213 crore, it surpassed Hyundai Motor India's Rs 27,870 crore IPO in 2024 to become the largest issue in the history of corporate India.

At the upper end of the price band of Rs 1,065 to Rs 1,119 per share, it will command a market capitalisation of Rs 10.3 lakh crore, making it the biggest company by market capitalisation among those debuting on the bourses.

-- REDIFF NEWS with inputs from CNBC TV18

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