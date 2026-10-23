Jio Platforms IPO crosses 1 cr applications, a global first

12:59





-- REDIFF NEWS

Jio Platforms' mega IPO has crossed one crore applications, becoming the first public offering globally to reach the milestone, sources said on Friday, with five hours still left before the issue closes.The number of applications has surpassed the previous global record of around 97 lakh, set by Waaree Energies. It also exceeds earlier record-setting Indian IPOs, including Bajaj Housing Finance.Sources said the strong response to the issue points to significant investor interest in Jio Platforms.By 12.03 pm on Friday, investors had bid for 136.32 crore shares against the 19.75 crore shares on offer, taking the overall subscription to nearly seven times.Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) led the demand, bidding for 70.85 crore shares against the 4.90 crore shares reserved for them, translating into a subscription of 14.46 times.Domestic financial institutions, including banks, financial institutions and insurers, accounted for bids for 34.51 crore shares, while foreign institutional investors bid for 26.95 crore shares. Mutual funds placed bids for 4.40 crore shares.The Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) category was subscribed 9.45 times.Retail Individual Investors bid for 17.19 crore shares against the 8.50 crore shares reserved for them, taking the subscription to 2.02 times. The shareholders' quota was subscribed 5.68 times, while the portion reserved for employees received bids for 2.48 times the shares on offer.The IPO comprises a fresh issue of 27 crore shares. At the upper end of the price band, Jio Platforms is set to raise around Rs 30,213 crore, valuing the company at approximately USD 108 billion.