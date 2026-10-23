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IndiGo extends cancellation of flights to Saudi Arabia

Fri, 23 October 2026
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IndiGo has extended the suspension of its flights to Saudi Arabia amid security concerns in the region, the Indian Embassy in Riyadh said on Friday.

In a post on X, the embassy said IndiGo flights to and from Riyadh would remain cancelled until October 31, 2026, while services to and from Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah would remain suspended until October 27.

The cancellations come amid a spate of drone and missile attacks targeting Saudi Arabia's airports, energy facilities and other critical infrastructure. Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels have been involved in a prolonged campaign against the country.

The latest extension follows an attack at King Fahd International Airport in Dammam on Wednesday that killed an Indian national and injured two others. Another Indian national was injured in a separate attack at Saudi Aramco's Shaybah oilfield the same day.

Other Indian carriers have also extended their flight suspensions. Air India and Air India Express have halted services on all routes to and from Saudi Arabia until October 24, while Akasa Air has suspended its flights until October 27.

The Indian Embassy had earlier advised nationals needing to leave the country urgently to consider travelling via Bahrain, Kuwait or Qatar, subject to obtaining the required visas.

The disruptions have also affected Indian pilgrims travelling for Umrah. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is coordinating with airlines and tour operators to help facilitate their early return to India.

==  REDIFF NEWS

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