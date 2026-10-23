Indians in Europe advised to exercise caution

20:41

A French police officer extinguish burning bicycles during a demonstration. Photo: Jack Taylor/Reuters

In the backdrop of the intense protests in France, Italy and various other countries in Europe over the past few days, India on Friday said its missions in those nations are closely following the developments, even as it advised Indian nationals there to remain vigilant and exercise due caution while moving around.



Large-scale demonstrations have rocked parts of Europe, largely over the rising cost of living, with the protests in France turning violent last week.



According to media reports, some protesters torched a historic town hall in the French city of Limoges, besides resorting to arson and vandalism of public property and shops.



"We have our missions in France, Italy and Belgium, and they are closely following the developments there. They are in regular touch with our community members," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.



His remarks came in response to a question on the well-being of Indian nationals in countries where protests have broken out.



Jaiswal said the Indian nationals in the affected countries have been 'advised to remain vigilant, and exercise due caution when they're moving out and also to avoid areas where protests are happening'.



They must also follow the local advisories being issued by the respective governments, he added.



"Our embassies in France and Italy have also issued advisories for our nationals, which they must follow. On our part, we remain committed to the welfare and safety of all our nationals abroad," the MEA spokesperson said.



On Thursday, thousands of protesters took to the streets in Paris following a weekend of clashes and widespread looting that marked the country's most violent unrest in years.