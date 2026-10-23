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India Culture Week At Creighton University In Nebraska

Fri, 23 October 2026
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A dance performance at the India Culture Week at Creighton University in Nebraska. Photograph: Consulate General of India in Seattle
A dance performance at the India Culture Week at Creighton University in Nebraska. Photograph: Consulate General of India in Seattle
The first India Culture Week in the US state of Nebraska was inaugurated at Creighton University, Omaha on Wednesday, October 21, 2026.

Jointly organised by the consulate general of India, in partnership with Creighton University, it showcased an Indian film festival, Indian food festival, unveiling of an India Corner and a dance performance.

The India Culture Week began with the unveiling of the India Corner at Creighton's Reinert-Alumni Memorial Library, the first India Corner in Nebraska. 

A gift from the Government of India to Creighton University, it holds a specially curated collection of books on India's culture, history, cinema, art, ecology, spirituality and cuisine and will help bring Indian literature and scholarship closer to the young students and faculty.

The India Culture Week celebrations also featured a cultural performance by the Gurukulam Center for Indian Arts, presenting a range of Indian dance traditions, including the classical forms of Bharata Natyam, Kuchipudi and Mohiniattam, Punjabi and other contemporary dances.

An Incredible India photo exhibition was also on display at the Harper Center Atrium. It featured select photographs clicked by an acclaimed Seattle-based photographer of India's people, places, heritage and everyday life, from the streets of New Delhi to the temples of Bhubaneswar. 

The photographs were taken during a CGI Seattle-organized US Pacific Northwest delegation visit to India in March 2026, which also included members from Nebraska, including the University's Vice Provost Dr Kari Costello.

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