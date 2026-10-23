IAF's grand air show begins in Varanasi

14:20

IAF helicopters at the air show at Namo Ghat during rehearsal on Oct 22. ANI Photo

India's frontline fighter aircraft -- the Rafale, Sukhoi-30 MKI, Mirage-2000, combat helicopters, the indigenous Tejas and other transport aircraft -- are participating in the IAF's 'Wings over Ganges' display from October 23-25 in Varanasi.





The display began today with stunning aerobatic performances and high-speed manoeuvres above the waters of the Ganga. The three-day event includes the Surya Kiran Aerobatic team and the Sarang Helicopter Display team.





Over 100 aircraft from across different IAF bases are participating in the display to celebrate the IAF's 94th anniversary. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be present on the final day of the aerial display.





-- REDIFF NEWS