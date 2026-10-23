Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

IAF's grand air show begins in Varanasi

Fri, 23 October 2026
Share:
14:20
IAF helicopters at the air show at Namo Ghat during rehearsal on Oct 22. ANI Photo
IAF helicopters at the air show at Namo Ghat during rehearsal on Oct 22. ANI Photo
India's frontline fighter aircraft -- the Rafale, Sukhoi-30 MKI, Mirage-2000, combat helicopters, the indigenous Tejas and other transport aircraft -- are participating in the IAF's 'Wings over Ganges' display from October 23-25 in Varanasi.

The display began today with stunning aerobatic performances and high-speed manoeuvres above the waters of the Ganga. The three-day event includes the Surya Kiran Aerobatic team and the Sarang Helicopter Display team.

Over 100 aircraft from across different IAF bases are participating in the display to celebrate the IAF's 94th anniversary. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be present on the final day of the aerial display.

-- REDIFF NEWS

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Email warns of bomb blasts at Bachchan home, Diljit Dosanjh concert
LIVE! Email warns of bomb blasts at Bachchan home, Diljit Dosanjh concert

Tharoor 'thanks' Bikaner House amid Raihan Vadra exhibition row
Tharoor 'thanks' Bikaner House amid Raihan Vadra exhibition row

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has strongly criticised the Bikaner House administration's decision to remove certain photographs by Raihan Vadra from an exhibition, calling it a 'disgrace' and stating that such 'censorship' further damages...

BJP using spycam pens in MLC polls, claims Sule; CM reacts
BJP using spycam pens in MLC polls, claims Sule; CM reacts

NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule has alleged that the BJP is using pens fitted with spy cameras to record voters in the Maharashtra MLC polls for Pune Teachers' and Graduates' constituencies. She claimed voters were offered money to record...

Pak refused to accept bodies of its own soldiers: India at UN
Pak refused to accept bodies of its own soldiers: India at UN

India strongly criticised Pakistan at the United Nations, accusing it of hypocrisy regarding religious freedom and funeral rights. India's First Secretary Bhavika Mangalanandan highlighted Pakistan's refusal to accept the bodies of its...

Cong targets Modi over 'ongoing' China face-offs in Arunachal
Cong targets Modi over 'ongoing' China face-offs in Arunachal

The Congress has criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his "deafening silence" regarding reported face-offs with the Chinese Army in Arunachal Pradesh.