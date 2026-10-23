How truly starry was van Gogh's night?

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Photograph: Kind courtesy Wikimedia Commons

When did Vincent van Gogh paint his bewitching masterpiece, The Starry Night, an oil on canvas, which is now located in the Museum of Modern Art, New York?



Is it possible to pinpoint the exact date?



Scientists and artists long wondered if the astronomical arrangement van Gogh depicted was accurate or a figment of his then disturbed imagination and if it could be dated.



Indeed, modern technology has allowed astronomers to map the stars, Venus and moon in the sky in his famous mesmerising oil of a village and cypress trees on a clear, good weather night.



It is known that during that period van Gogh was in the village of Saint-Rémy-de-Provence, southern France, and the picture depicted the view from his room at a mental asylum, where he was staying post cutting off his ear.



This mapping makes researchers from South Korea believe the painting was his interpretation of the sky just before dawn on July 22, 1889.