How to predict your risk of death

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Photograph: Kind courtesy Wikimedia Commons

You just had a fulfilling bout of exercising.



You wound down from this exercise routine already quite some minutes ago, but your heart continues to be pumping above normal.



You wonder if that means something.



It does.



It is a key indication of the workings of your body, according to BBC, and it is called HRR.



HRR stands for Heart Rate Reserve or Heart Rate Recovery and is said to be a good reflection of heart health because your heart's ability to return to its resting rate is critical.



According to top US medical centre Mayo Clinic it is 'the difference between your maximum heart rate and your resting heart rate'.



Explains leading medical centre, Cleveland Clinic, 'Overall, you want your heart rate to drop back to normal pretty quickly after you work out. The quicker it drops, the better. If your heart takes a while to return to its normal pace, that could be a sign of problems'.



A not-so-good HRR is a message to you. It indicates there might be some hidden issue and suggests you get an investigation done, because HRR is a 'strong predictor of death'.



It is possible to figure out your own HRR and a good idea to keep track of it regularly. But before starting any new exercise it's best to be in touch with your physician.