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Govinda Finds Support In Pooja Bhatt

Fri, 23 October 2026
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Govinda. Photo Courtesy, @govinda_herono1/Instagram
Govinda. Photo Courtesy, @govinda_herono1/Instagram
Pooja Bhatt has come out in support of Govinda for performing on stage as well as attending religious events to earn money.

She tagged the actor and posted on X: 'It takes a certain kind of extraordinary to be ordinary.' 

Pooja's statement came after a video of Govinda performing at the Bhubaneswar Durga Puja pandal in Odisha went viral.

A statement from an X user mocked him with, 'How the 90s superstar who once charged crores per film now does local stage shows, like dancing at a Bhubaneswar Durga Puja pandal.

The user added: 'Govinda used to charge Rs 5 crore to Rs 10 crore for a film. People used to queue up to make him the hero of the film. Today, the same hero is doing small stage programs in fairs for some money, for which Govinda would be charging only Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh. Yesterday Govinda came to our Bhubaneswar in Odisha.'

--REDIFF MOVIES

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