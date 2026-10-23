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First look: Suriya introduces Naslen's Tamil debut as 'Eswaran' in Scene

Fri, 23 October 2026
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Naslen as Eswaran in the upcoming Tamil film 'Scene'.
Naslen as Eswaran in the upcoming Tamil film 'Scene'.
Actor Suriya has unveiled the first look of Malayalam actor Naslen as Eswaran in his upcoming Tamil film Scene

The film marks Naslen's debut in Tamil cinema. 

In the character poster shared by the actor on his Instagram and X (formerly Twitter), Naslen is seen wearing a red and black chequered shirt in an intense avatar, hinting that he may be playing a dark role in the film. 

'Some introductions are special! Proud that #Scene marks the Tamil debut of the immensely talented #Naslen.
Presenting ESWARAN!
Hearty welcome to Tamil cinema,' Suriya wrote on X.

Directed by Jithu Madhavan, Scene also stars Nazriya Nazim and is scheduled to release in theatres on November 6, 2026.

-REDIFF MOVIES

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