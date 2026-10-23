Email warns of bomb blasts at Bachchan home, Diljit Dosanjh concert

14:27

The email warned of an attack at Amitabh Bachchan's residence, Jalsa





-- REDIFF NEWS

Mumbai police and security agencies have been put on high alert after an email sent to Mayor Ritu Tawde on Friday threatened bomb blasts at her office, actor Amitabh Bachchan's residence and the venue of singer Diljit Dosanjh's concert, an official said.The email warned of a blast at 3.11 pm at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters, where the mayor's office is located. Police searched the premises but found nothing suspicious, the official said.The message, which was also marked to Deputy Mayor Sanjay Ghadi, allegedly threatened a grenade attack on a school on October 31. It also warned of an attack at Bachchan's Juhu residence, 'Jalsa', sometime between October 31 and November 27, police said.The email, which referred to 'Khalistan', further threatened an attack during Dosanjh's concert scheduled for November 27 at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse.Police and other security agencies have launched an investigation to establish the credibility of the threats, trace the origin of the email and identify the sender, the official said.As a precaution, security and surveillance have been stepped up at the mayor's office, the concert venue, prominent educational institutions and other locations mentioned in the message, the official added.