Durga Puja stampede: Treasurer held over 'pandal collapsing' announcement

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-- REDIFF NEWS

The treasurer of the Chorbagan Durga Puja committee was arrested on Friday for allegedly triggering panic among revellers by announcing that part of the pandal was collapsing, a warning that may have led to the stampede that killed 19 people last week, police said.Sanjib Raha, also known as Sentu, was picked up from a hideout in Nadia district on Thursday and arrested after hours of questioning, a senior police officer said.Raha was among two people who made announcements at the pandal on October 17, when the stampede occurred, the officer said. He had been absconding since the incident.At least 19 people were killed and 25 injured in the stampede at the Durga Puja pandal in north Kolkata. The tragedy occurred amid rainfall and a sudden surge in the crowd.Police identified the two individuals who made the announcements on Maha Saptami through CCTV footage, the officer said.Investigators found that Raha's mobile phone had remained switched off since the incident. He had allegedly attempted to contact family members and friends using different phone numbers, prompting police to track eight suspected numbers to establish his whereabouts, the officer added."One of the videos captured the two persons making announcements. They were heard warning revellers that the pandal was collapsing and asking visitors to leave the place immediately," the officer said, adding that the warnings appeared to have sparked panic and caused a fresh rush towards the exit.A special investigation team constituted to probe the stampede is also examining whether shortcomings in crowd management or other acts of negligence contributed to the tragedy, police said.