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Does marriage bring contentment?

Fri, 23 October 2026
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Photograph: Kind courtesy Basile Morin/Wikimedia Commons
Photograph: Kind courtesy Basile Morin/Wikimedia Commons
Apparently not. 

A study just published in Personal and Social Psychology Bulletin has revealed that levels of contentment are far higher for single people ie the unmarried and those not in committed relationships, than earlier believed. 

The study discovered that 'overall satisfaction with their lives remained remarkably robust', lead author Elaine Hoan told PsyPost.

As the world of singles expands and grows, with more and more folks around the globe preferring singledom and others delaying shaadi, news of excellent satisfaction levels is of great interest.

Participants in the study were examined over an 11-year period and were drawn, 11 years earlier, from three age groups - emerging adults (~18 yrs), young adults (~26 yrs) and the middle aged (~36 yrs). So what remains to be explored is how these same singles fare beyond age 46 and do they eventually pair up.

Sexual contentment on the other hand varied. As Hoan put it: 'We found that relationship-focused outcomes, like sexual satisfaction and desire for a partner, varied more between participants'.

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