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Diljit Dosanjh's Oct 30 Delhi concert gets go ahead

Fri, 23 October 2026
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Diljit Dosanjh's Delhi concert, scheduled for October 30, will go ahead as planned after permission for the event was reconsidered and granted, organiser BookMyShow Live said on Friday.

The development comes a day after Delhi Police said permission for the Punjabi singer's concert at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium had been denied in view of specific threat-related inputs, security concerns and law and order commitments during the festive season.

In a statement on Friday, BookMyShow Live clarified that reports of the concert being cancelled were incorrect. It said permission for the Diljit Dosanjh AURA India Tour show had been "temporarily withheld", not cancelled.

The organisers said Delhi Police had asked them to put additional safety, traffic and crowd-management arrangements in place, keeping in mind the festive season.

"BookMyShow Live had a cordial meeting with Delhi Police, presented a detailed plan and have assured Delhi Police of full compliance with all security/traffic requirements. On that basis, permission for the event has been reconsidered and issued," the statement said.

The organisers added that they would work with Delhi Police to ensure a smooth experience for concertgoers as well as local commuters.

Delhi Police had not issued an immediate response to the organisers' statement.

The Delhi concert will mark the start of the India leg of Dosanjh's AURA World Tour. The tour is scheduled to travel to six other cities -- Indore, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Lucknow and Chandigarh.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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