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Did Digvijaya Singh pay children to join his yatra?

Fri, 23 October 2026
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The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought a report from the Madhya Pradesh government over allegations that children were offered money to join a yatra led by former chief minister and Congress leader Digvijaya Singh and made to raise objectionable political slogans.

NHRC member Priyank Kanoongo said the commission had issued notices to the state's Chief Secretary and Director General of Police (DGP), directing them to investigate the allegations and submit a report within 15 days.

"We have received a complaint alleging that Digvijaya Singh has initiated a march and has been exploiting children to increase the size of the crowds participating in it. The complainant has suggested that children might be involved through some arrangement, possibly involving monetary payments," Kanoongo said.

He said the complaint also alleged that children were being made to chant objectionable political slogans during the march.

"Acting on this complaint, we have issued notices to the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police (DGP) of Madhya Pradesh, directing them to conduct a proper investigation into the matter and submit a report to us. We have granted them a period of 15 days to do so," he added.

The commission has asked the state authorities to submit an Action Taken Report (ATR) detailing the steps taken in response to the complaint.

The allegations concerning the children's participation in the political march, including claims of monetary inducements and the use of objectionable slogans, will be examined as part of the investigation.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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