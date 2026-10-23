Delhi hospital reconstructs 27-year-old accident victim's skull using his own bone

09:33

Representational image





-- REDIFF NEWS

Doctors at a private hospital in Dwarka have successfully treated a 27-year-old man who suffered severe brain injuries in a road accident. The patient had multiple bleeds inside the skull, extensive brain swelling and a shift in the brain's midline, making emergency surgery necessary to prevent further damage.The neurosurgery team was led by Dr Anurag Saxena, Cluster Head - Delhi NCR, Neurosurgery and Consultant - Spine Surgery at the hospital. The doctors operated to remove blood clots and reduce pressure on the brain.Since the injuries affected both sides of the brain, the patient needed urgent surgical intervention. To control the swelling, doctors temporarily removed a section of his skull to allow the brain to expand and prevent further injury.After intensive care and a prolonged recovery, the patient underwent a second operation to reconstruct the skull using the bone flap removed during the first surgery.When he was brought to the hospital, the man had bleeding in several parts of the brain, severe swelling and a skull fracture. He had also sustained injuries to his ribs and shoulder.The swelling caused pressure to build up inside the skull, putting him at risk of further brain damage. Doctors decided to operate immediately to relieve the pressure and address the injuries.