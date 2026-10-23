Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Delhi hospital reconstructs 27-year-old accident victim's skull using his own bone

Fri, 23 October 2026
Share:
09:33
Representational image
Representational image
Doctors at a private hospital in Dwarka have successfully treated a 27-year-old man who suffered severe brain injuries in a road accident. The patient had multiple bleeds inside the skull, extensive brain swelling and a shift in the brain's midline, making emergency surgery necessary to prevent further damage.

The neurosurgery team was led by Dr Anurag Saxena, Cluster Head - Delhi NCR, Neurosurgery and Consultant - Spine Surgery at the hospital. The doctors operated to remove blood clots and reduce pressure on the brain.

Since the injuries affected both sides of the brain, the patient needed urgent surgical intervention. To control the swelling, doctors temporarily removed a section of his skull to allow the brain to expand and prevent further injury.

After intensive care and a prolonged recovery, the patient underwent a second operation to reconstruct the skull using the bone flap removed during the first surgery.

When he was brought to the hospital, the man had bleeding in several parts of the brain, severe swelling and a skull fracture. He had also sustained injuries to his ribs and shoulder.

The swelling caused pressure to build up inside the skull, putting him at risk of further brain damage. Doctors decided to operate immediately to relieve the pressure and address the injuries.

-- REDIFF NEWS

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Durga Puja stampede: Treasurer held over 'pandal collapsing' announcement
LIVE! Durga Puja stampede: Treasurer held over 'pandal collapsing' announcement

Centre took no action on 2 ECs' complaints, reveals RTI
Centre took no action on 2 ECs' complaints, reveals RTI

The Cabinet Secretariat declined to act on complaints from two Election Commissioners regarding a Senior Deputy Election Commissioner's conduct, citing that the communications were in an "individual capacity" and not an official stance...

'Act Before Lawrence Bishnoi Becomes A Dawood'
'Act Before Lawrence Bishnoi Becomes A Dawood'

'You want the main man, and you cannot even bring him to Mumbai, where he has allegedly carried out a high-profile shootout.'

16 dead, 65 injured after 7.0 magnitude earthquake hits Tibet
16 dead, 65 injured after 7.0 magnitude earthquake hits Tibet

A powerful magnitude 7.0 earthquake struck China's Tibet region on Thursday, resulting in at least 16 fatalities and 54 injuries. The quake, with its epicentre east-northeast of Nagqu city, caused significant damage, including the...

eMudhra exits website security certification business after vulnerability
eMudhra exits website security certification business after vulnerability

Digital authentication services company eMudhra has announced its decision to exit the global SSL/TLS certificate business after a vulnerability was discovered in the security keys issued by its certification authorities, leading to a 20...