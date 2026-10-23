Dalit student ends life over harassment for consuming beef

14:19

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A 16-year-old Class XI student allegedly died by suicide at his home in Peelamedu, Tamil Nadu, after facing caste-based harassment and bullying over his choice to eat beef, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on October 21. In a complaint to the police, the boy’s mother alleged that the harassment had intensified around two months ago.

The boy was studying at a government-aided school. According to police, his class teacher had asked students to disclose their caste to identify Scheduled Caste students eligible for a scholarship programme. The teacher also asked them about their food habits, including whether they ate beef.

The boy and a few other students disclosed that they belonged to the Scheduled Caste community and ate beef. A few days later, the boy allegedly became the target of taunts and bullying by classmates and was isolated by them, police said.

His mother alleged that he had repeatedly complained to the class teacher and school principal about the harassment, but no action was taken. The continued mental distress eventually led him to die by suicide by hanging, she said in her complaint.

Peelamedu police have registered cases against four people — the school principal, the class teacher and two classmates — under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for abetment of suicide and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The class teacher has been arrested.

-- REDIFF NEWS