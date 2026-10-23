Content creator sent to custody in racial abuse case

19:01

A Delhi court on Friday sent content creator Amir Shokeen to one-day judicial custody over the alleged racial abuse and humiliation of a youth from Tripura.



Delhi Police arrested Shokeen on Thursday after taking suo motu cognisance of a video allegedly showing him subjecting a youth from Tripura to racial abuse and humiliation that went viral on social media.



According to sources, the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of Delhi Police is investigating the video following a communication from the Special Police Unit for North Eastern Region (SPUNER).



The incident triggered widespread condemnation, with Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha calling for action against those involved.



While Saha directed the Tripura DGP to coordinate with the Delhi Police on the matter, Rijiju said on X that Shokeen would face action and police in Delhi and Tripura would teach him a 'hard lesson'.



The Tripura Students Forum Delhi (TSFD), in a complaint to the joint commissioner of police (SPUNER), sought an impartial investigation into the video, alleging that it showed a youth from the state being subjected to racial abuse and humiliating treatment.



The forum also sought preservation of electronic evidence, including the original recording, metadata, account details and upload history, and urged police to take appropriate legal action.



Police sources said the video was allegedly recorded in Ahmedabad around a month ago and the roles of seven to eight people are under investigation.