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Congress MP Imran Masood, 9 others detained

Fri, 23 October 2026
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Ten people, including Congress MP Imran Masood, were detained by Delhi Police near Jamia Millia Islamia on Friday amid an ongoing protest for restoration of the university's students' union, officials said.

The agitation began on October 12, with protesters demanding an official notification announcing a schedule for the students' union elections. The last elections were held in 2005, and the union was dissolved in 2006.

Protesters have maintained that their primary demand was restoration of an elected student body, while the university administration has formed a committee to draft a new union constitution.

The protest saw unrest on October 17 when authorities tried to remove demonstrators from the Ghalib lawn near Gate No 7. Several student organisations have since supported the agitation.

The university administration has also condemned slogans like "VC go back" written on the campus walls and said it was trying to identify those responsible. Officials said some CCTV cameras had been tampered with and their wiring disconnected or damaged in areas where the slogans appeared.

Meanwhile, campus security has been tightened, with students being checked before being allowed entry into departments and centres.

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