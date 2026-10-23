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Confrontations With Chinese Troops Continue In Arunachal Pradesh

Fri, 23 October 2026
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IMAGE: Indo-Tibetan Border Police women personnel patrol close to the border with China in Arunachal Pradesh. Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: Indo-Tibetan Border Police women personnel patrol close to the border with China in Arunachal Pradesh. Photograph: ANI Photo
Vijaita Singh (The Hindu)'s report will bother the mandarins anxious to repair India's relations with China.

Indo-Tibetan Border Police Director General Shatrujeet Kapur revealed on Thursday that confrontations with Chinese troops continue to take place at multiple sites along the border in Arunachal Pradesh.

'Government sources told The Hindu that since late July, India and China have been engaged in a stand-off at Asaphila near Taksing in Arunachal Pradesh. The Chinese People's Liberation Army have pitched their tents at an elevation, within 6 km to 7 km of India's perception of the Line of Actual Control (LAC), near the Maja company operating base in Taksing circle of Upper Subansiri district, sources said,' Vijaita reported.

'"Sometime in July, during routine patrolling, Indian and Chinese troops came face to face near Maja. After brief confrontation, both sides returned but the Chinese PLA came back in larger number few days later and pitched tents, around 6-7 kms within India's perception of the LAC," the source said,' The Hindu added.


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