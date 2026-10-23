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Chennai YouTuber arrested for finfluencer's suicide

Fri, 23 October 2026
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15:07
Representational image. Pic: ANI Photo
Representational image. Pic: ANI Photo
YouTuber Jason Samuel Vijayakumar has been arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of 27-year-old financial content creator V Harish, the police said.

After the death by suicide of 27-year-old Harish, following alleged cyberbullying over his investment advisory credentials by Vijayakumar, a case was registered by the police.

During the course of the investigation, based on witness statements and documentary evidence, it was established that 30-year-old Vijayakumar was allegedly responsible for Harish's suicide, police said.

Consequently, Vijayakumar, son of George Lambert, was arrested and produced before a judicial magistrate's court, and he was remanded to judicial custody.

Harish was running a YouTube channel under the name "Finance with Harish" through which he provided financial advice and had approximately 13 lakh (1.3 million) followers.

Against this background, Vijayakumar allegedly attempted to "extort" Harish and is said to have posted defamatory videos about him on social media platforms, the police said.

Harish's social media account was blocked as a result of these defamatory allegations.

Due to mental distress, Harish died by suicide by hanging at his residence on October 20, 2026.

Based on a complaint lodged by Harish's father, Vinayagam, a case was registered at the suburban Kanathur Police Station.

Vijayakumar had denied the cyberbullying allegations in a social media statement, asserting that he was acting in the consumer interest by highlighting that Harish lacked a SEBI-registered Investment Advisor (RIA) licence.

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