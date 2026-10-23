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Bodies of two people killed in Germany fire brought to Keralam

Fri, 23 October 2026
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The mortal remains of two people from Keralam who died in a fire at an apartment building in Germany were brought back to the state early Friday. The body of the third victim is expected to arrive later in the day, officials said.

The deceased have been identified as Sivin Johny, 26, from Kalady in Ernakulam district; Nova Sabu, 25, from Kattappana in Idukki district; and Anjali Sheela Joy, 27, from Chemmakkad in Kollam district.

The three reportedly died in a fire at a residential building in Bochum, Germany, last week.

Officials at Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) said the bodies of Johny and Joy arrived at the airport early Friday. Their relatives and public representatives received the remains, which were then taken to their respective hometowns in ambulances.

Johny's body was taken to a hospital in Aluva for the necessary formalities before being moved to his home at Manickamangalam, near Kalady, officials said.

Funeral prayers are scheduled to be held at his residence at 2 pm, followed by burial at St Rocky's Church in Manickamangalam, his family members said.

Joy's body was also taken to her hometown after the formalities were completed, officials said.

Sabu's body is expected to reach CIAL by 8.15 pm on Friday, they added.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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