BJP's victory is certain: Nitin Gadkari casts vote in Nagpur

10:03

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday cast his vote in the Nagpur Division Graduates' Constituency election 2026 and expressed confidence in the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) victory, while urging eligible voters to exercise their franchise.



After casting his vote at New English High School in Nagpur, Gadkari said the constituency held special significance for him as it marked the beginning of his political journey. He expressed confidence that BJP candidate Sudhakar Rao Kohale would secure victory with an overwhelming majority.



"Definitely, this time we will win. Our candidate Sudhakar Kohale will win with an overwhelming majority in the very first round," Gadkari told reporters.



Highlighting the importance of the constituency, the Union Minister said it reflected the opinions of educated graduates and expressed confidence that voters would continue to support the BJP's ideology.