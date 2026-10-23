'Act before Lawrence Bishnoi becomes a Dawood Ibrahim'

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Mumbai's gangland has changed hands, but its menace has not faded, says, the former Mumbai police commissioner who helped dismantle the city's mafia at the turn of the millennium.In this candid Rediff interview withfollowing the shooting at movie star Tiger Shroff, Mr Sivanandhan argues that the old underworld of Dawood Ibrahim, Chhota Rajan, Amar Naik and Arun Gawli has not returned; instead, a "new cookie," Lawrence Bishnoi, is announcing his crimes on social media and targeting Bollywood, which the former Mumbai police Crime Branch chief calls the "soft underbelly" of the city.