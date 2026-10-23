'Act before Lawrence Bishnoi becomes a Dawood Ibrahim'

Mumbai's gangland has changed hands, but its menace has not faded, says D Sivanandhan
, the former Mumbai police commissioner who helped dismantle the city's mafia at the turn of the millennium.
In this candid Rediff interview with Prasanna D Zore
following the shooting at movie star Tiger Shroff, Mr Sivanandhan argues that the old underworld of Dawood Ibrahim, Chhota Rajan, Amar Naik and Arun Gawli has not returned; instead, a "new cookie," Lawrence Bishnoi, is announcing his crimes on social media and targeting Bollywood, which the former Mumbai police Crime Branch chief calls the "soft underbelly" of the city.