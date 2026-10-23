Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

'Act before Lawrence Bishnoi becomes a Dawood Ibrahim'

Fri, 23 October 2026
Share:
10:49
image
Mumbai's gangland has changed hands, but its menace has not faded, says D Sivanandhan, the former Mumbai police commissioner who helped dismantle the city's mafia at the turn of the millennium.

In this candid Rediff interview with Prasanna D Zore following the shooting at movie star Tiger Shroff, Mr Sivanandhan argues that the old underworld of Dawood Ibrahim, Chhota Rajan, Amar Naik and Arun Gawli has not returned; instead, a "new cookie," Lawrence Bishnoi, is announcing his crimes on social media and targeting Bollywood, which the former Mumbai police Crime Branch chief calls the "soft underbelly" of the city.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'Why is Modi justifying ECI?'
LIVE! 'Why is Modi justifying ECI?'

Cong targets Modi over 'ongoing' China face-offs in Arunachal
Cong targets Modi over 'ongoing' China face-offs in Arunachal

The Congress has criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his "deafening silence" regarding reported face-offs with the Chinese Army in Arunachal Pradesh.

Centre took no action on 2 ECs' complaints, reveals RTI
Centre took no action on 2 ECs' complaints, reveals RTI

The Cabinet Secretariat declined to act on complaints from two Election Commissioners regarding a Senior Deputy Election Commissioner's conduct, citing that the communications were in an "individual capacity" and not an official stance...

Gurugram, Faridabad go dark as power workers go on strike
Gurugram, Faridabad go dark as power workers go on strike

A strike by Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) workers has caused widespread power outages across Gurugram, Faridabad, and Nuh districts since Wednesday night. Thousands of residents and industrial units are affected, leading to...

'Act Before Lawrence Bishnoi Becomes A Dawood'
'Act Before Lawrence Bishnoi Becomes A Dawood'

'You want the main man, and you cannot even bring him to Mumbai, where he has allegedly carried out a high-profile shootout.'