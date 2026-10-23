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16 killed after 7.0 earthquake hits Tibet

Fri, 23 October 2026
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At least 16 people have died, and dozens more have been injured after a magnitude 7.0 earthquake hit China's Tibet region on Thursday, CNN reported, citing Chinese state news agency Xinhua.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the epicentre was located 183 km east-northeast of Nagqu city in Tibet.

As per Xinhua, at least 339 houses have collapsed, while the full extent of the damage is still being assessed. A rescue team has been sent to the affected area.

Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported that railway authorities have suspended train services through the quake-hit areas.

The National Centre for Seismology (NCS) on X stated, "The quake occurred at 20:03:43 IST at a depth of 173 km, with its epicentre at latitude 32.368 N and longitude 93.853 E, according to the NCS."

Further details are awaited.

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