14 Indians on board yacht attacked in Yemeni seas safe

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India's Embassy in Yemen on Friday confirmed that all 14 Indian nationals aboard a yacht targeted in a firing incident in Yemeni waters were safe.

“Reports suggest that all 14 Indian nationals are safe and located around Hodeidah in Yemen. We will continue to work for ensuring their well-being,” the embassy said.

The embassy had earlier said it was trying to gather more information about the incident, which took place off the coast of Yemen on October 22.

Yemen's Houthi rebels had alleged that Saudi Arabia targeted an Indian yacht carrying 14 nationals near Zuqar Island in the southern Red Sea. The rebels said their forces had launched a rescue operation.

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree, citing preliminary information, said the Yemeni armed forces would provide further details as they became available.

“The Saudi enemy is targeting an Indian yacht near Zuqar Island, carrying 14 people of Indian nationality, according to preliminary information. The Yemeni Armed Forces are rescuing them and will provide more details later,” Saree had posted on X. He also claimed the incident threatened international navigation in the Red Sea.

The development comes after an attack on King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, Saudi Arabia, killed two people, including an Indian national. Two other Indian nationals were injured, according to the Indian Embassy in Riyadh.

India has strongly condemned the continued attacks on civilian and energy infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, including the strikes on King Fahd International Airport and Saudi Aramco's Shaybah oil field. New Delhi has also called for an early return to peace and normalcy in the region.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has also condemned the escalating hostilities and called for a renewed political horizon.

-- REDIFF NEWS