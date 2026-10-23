14 Indian onboard dhow off Yemen coast are safe: MEA

22:16

India on Friday said that its 14 nationals onboard a dhow involved in an incident off the coast of Yemen are safe, with the Ministry of External Affairs asserting that it will try to reach out to them so as to explore the best way it can look after their well-being.



MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said this at his bi-weekly media briefing when asked about the reports that some Houthis have helped save Indians who were on a boat.



"On the 14 Indian nationals who were on a dhow, we understand that all of them are safe now, and we will try to reach out to them through parties and through our community members and try to see how best we can look after their well-being and.. possible return to India," he said.



The MEA spokesperson said India remains committed to the welfare and well-being of its nationals abroad.



In response to another related query, he said, "We have been in touch with parties there and we understand that all these 14 Indian nationals are located in Hodeidah and they are they are safe."



Some sections of Arab media on Thursday quoted Yemen's Houthi spokesman Yahya Saree as claiming that Saudi forces targeted the Indian yacht near Yuqar Island near the Yemeni coast in the Red Sea.



Saree said that the yacht was carrying 14 Indian nationals and Houthi forces were rescuing them. He said more details would be provided later.



"Reports suggest that all 14 Indian nationals are safe and located around Hodeidah in Yemen," the Indian mission posted on social media earlier in the day.



Indian embassy has not yet specifically commented on the source of the attack on the vessel.



Earlier, the Indian embassy said that it had reached out to different parties to "establish circumstances and facts" surrounding the incident.



The incident comes amid an escalation of hostilities between Iran-backed Houthis and Saudi Arabia, with both sides targeting each other's facilities and infrastructure.



An Indian national was killed and three others injured in two separate attacks on a major airport and an oil field in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday.



Asked about the Indian pilgrims stranded in Saudi Arabia, Jaiswal said the Indian embassy and consulate in Saudi Arabia remain actively engaged with airlines concerned and tour operators to facilitate the early return of Indian pilgrims who are stuck there.



"Over the past week, about 3,000 stranded Umrah pilgrims have travelled back home from Saudi Arabia on available flights. In addition, we have also had more than 10,000 normal Umrah pilgrims who were booked on the available flights, and they have also travelled back home," he added.



Arrangements are under discussion to facilitate the return of other Umrah pilgrims at the earliest, the MEA spokesperson said.



"Our embassy and consulate also have been in touch with people who are stuck there. They are rendering support and service to them in collaboration with our volunteers, our community volunteers. And they're also running 24x7 control rooms, both in Riyadh as also in Jeddah, to assist Indian nationals who are there, and they're also issuing regular advisories so that they can be better informed of the situation on the ground," he said.



The MEA spokesperson was also asked about India's defence exports, which have risen and are expected to go up this year.



He was asked about a report claiming that India's export is majorly to the Eastern bloc in Europe.



Jaiswal said, "We would like to export more because that is the philosophy of Make in India. But, let me assure you, and underline and highlight that all our defence exports are in keeping with our international obligation and in keeping with national obligations and national laws and guideline."



On a question on revival of SAARC, without naming any country, he said, "We are certainly in favour of enhancing connectivity within South Asia and the broader region. As for SAARC, I do not wish to reiterate the reason, or identify the specific country, due to which SAARC remains obstructed and stalled."