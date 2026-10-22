Zohran Plays Garba

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New York Mayor, Zohran Mamdani playing Garba, Photo Courtesy, @NYCMayor/X

'I was blessed to join Hindu New Yorkers in Queens celebrating Navratri, Durga Puja, Dashain, and Vijayadashami. We danced garba, performed aarti, witnessed Sindoor Khela, and honored the Goddess Durga,' Zohran posted on X.



'It was an honor to come together in joy, faith, and community in temples across our city -- especially after the attempted mass shooting at a Hindu temple in Illinois last week. May we all join together in our shared responsibility to stand against hate and care for one another.'



Hizzoner ended the message with 'Jai Mata Ki.'



Zohran, it is not often recognised, has Gujarati connections. His father Mahmud Mamdani was born in Bombay and lived in the city till he was two before his Gujarati parents returned to East Africa where he was raised.



Zohran's celebrated director mum Mira Nair has Punjabi origins and was born and raised in Odisha.

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani played Garba with the Indian community and posted pictures of the event on his X account.