You stand for what is true: Priyanka Vadra tells son on 'objectionable' exhibition

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Raihan Vadra at his exhibition. Pic: @priyankagandhi





-- REDIFF NEWS

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday came out in support of her son, Raihan Vadra, after he alleged that Bikaner House management had asked him to remove photographs of protests in Delhi, including images of the Tricolour, from his exhibition.Raihan's exhibition, titled No Idea Is Final, is scheduled to open on Thursday.In a post on X, Priyanka shared a message of support for her son, saying that those who fear another person's expression have already lost the power they seek to protect."When someone with power becomes afraid of the expression of another, he doesn't know it, but he has already lost the very power he is trying to protect. You stand for what is true and everything beautiful will find its way to you. I am proud of you, always will be," she wrote.Her husband, Robert Vadra, had earlier shared his son's post about the alleged objections to the photographs.Congress Rajya Sabha MP Pawan Khera also criticised the reported move, accusing the government of being threatened by images of protests and the national flag."When even the Tricolour isn't safe from the censor's scissors, perhaps the problem isn't the art. It's the regime," Khera said.He claimed that nearly half of the 74 artworks in Raihan's exhibition had been removed shortly before its scheduled opening because they were considered "political". According to Khera, the photographs documented protests and were neither derogatory nor inflammatory.He also said Raihan had to fight to retain one photograph of the Indian flag. Khera described the exposed iron nails left on the exhibition walls under the spotlights as a metaphor for censorship."Imagine a government so threatened by ideas that not just protests, but even photographs of protests - and the Tricolour itself - have become intolerable," he said.Raihan had raised the issue on Wednesday, alleging that Bikaner House management had objected to photographs showing young people participating in protests in Delhi. He also claimed that he had been instructed to remove two images featuring the Indian Tricolour.In his statement, Raihan said the management had asked him to take down most of the artworks from No Idea Is Final just hours before the exhibition was due to open at 7 pm.The management had reportedly found the images of the protests "objectionable", he said.