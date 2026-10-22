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Why those Victoria's Secret 'angels' should hang their heads in shame

Thu, 22 October 2026
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It is the moment every little girl dreams of: striding down a catwalk with a pair of wings on your back, a thong wedged up your bottom and a feeling of dizziness fogging up your brain thanks to not eating since last Tuesday.

Is there any cultural phenomenon more irritating than the Victoria's Secret Show? More dated than a Juicy Couture tracksuit, more naff than phone charms, more retro than Miss World.

At least beauty pageant contestants get to speak. The Victoria's Secret models, like Victorian children, are seen but not heard. Indeed, we see more and more of them. The bras get more see-through, the thongs more punishingly small.

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