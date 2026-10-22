Why Raihan Vadra's photos were removed from exhibition

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-- REDIFF NEWS

The Bikaner House Management Society on Thursday said it had asked for certain photographs to be removed from Raihan Vadra's exhibition after finding them inconsistent with its policy. It added that the remaining photographs were still on display.In a statement, the society said Bikaner House is a public cultural institution dedicated to promoting art and culture, and that all exhibitions and related activities must adhere to the policies laid down by its management."Certain photographs displayed as part of Mr Raihan Vadra's exhibition, 'No Idea Is Final', at Bikaner House were found to be inconsistent with the policy of the Bikaner House Management Society. Accordingly, their removal was requested," it said."The photographs that are consistent with the Society's policy have continued to be displayed," the statement added.The clarification came a day after artist and photographer Raihan Vadra, son of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and businessman Robert Vadra, alleged that several photographs depicting recent protests in Delhi had been taken down ahead of his solo exhibition, triggering a controversy.Titled No Idea Is Final, the exhibition was previewed on Wednesday and opened on Thursday.Raihan said he was informed at 3.30 pm that the exhibition would be cancelled unless the photographs were removed by 5 pm. He also said he had shared the detailed proposal and layout of the show with the Bikaner House management well in advance.Priyanka Gandhi criticised the decision, calling it "ridiculous" and accusing the authorities of trying to "muzzle" the voices of young people across the country."Today it's him, tomorrow it'll be another artist," she told PTI.In a message tagging her son, the Congress leader also took an indirect swipe at the Modi government, writing, "When someone with power becomes afraid of the expression of another, he doesn't know it, but he has already lost the very power he is trying to protect".Addressing Raihan directly, she added, "You stand for what is true, and everything beautiful will find its way to you. I am proud of you, always will be."