Why is Modi meeting Polish PM in Delhi?

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-- REDIFF NEWS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met his Polish counterpart Donald Tusk at Hyderabad House in New Delhi to discuss bilateral ties and identify areas where the two countries can expand cooperation.Tusk is on a three-day official visit to India from October 21 to 23, with a focus on taking forward the India-Poland Strategic Partnership and strengthening collaboration in trade, defence, technology and other sectors.Earlier on Thursday, Tusk visited Rajghat and paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi by laying a wreath at the memorial.External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also met the Polish leader and exchanged views on expanding cooperation between the two countries.In a post on X, Jaishankar said he was pleased to meet Tusk and appreciated his views on strengthening India-Poland ties across various sectors. He also expressed hope that Tusk's meeting with Modi would help advance the bilateral Strategic Partnership.Tusk arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday following an invitation from Modi. He is accompanied by Poland's Minister of Finance and Economy Andrzej Domanski, along with a business delegation.As part of his India visit, Tusk is scheduled to attend the India-Poland Business Forum in New Delhi. He will travel to Bengaluru on October 23, where he is expected to meet representatives from India's information technology and space sectors.India and Poland upgraded their bilateral relationship to a Strategic Partnership during Modi's visit to Poland in August 2024. Tusk's visit is the first by a Polish Prime Minister to India since 2010.