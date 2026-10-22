Why Did Fadnavis, Shinde, Pawar Meet Murmu?

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The President with the Maharashtra delegation. Photograph: @rashtrapatibhvn X/ANI Photo

Why did a high-powered delegation from Maharashtra meet President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday?

Led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar, the team which included Ministers Chhagan Bhujbal, Girish Mahajan, Dadaji Bhuse and Narhari Zirwal, Nashik Mayor Himgauri Adke-Aher , Trimbakeshwar Municipal Council Triveni Tungar, President of the Nashik Purohit Sangh Chandrashekhar Panchakshari; Manoj Thete, President of the Trimbakeshwar Purohit Sangh; Narasimhakripa Das of the Ramteerth Godavari Seva Samiti; Justice Vivek Sonune, President of the Trimbakeshwar Devasthan and Joint Charity Commissioner; Dr Pravin Gedam, Chairman of the Nashik Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela Authority and Divisional Commissioner; and Shekhar Singh, Kumbh Mela Commissioner, wanted the Rashtrapati to hoist the flag on Oxctober 31 and flag off the Simhastha Kumbh Mela.

The Fadnavis government is keen that the Nashik Kumbh Mela is in every way a match and more to the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj two years ago.

'Today, we met with the President. A major Kumbh Mela is being organised in Nashik, specifically a 'Trikhandi Kumbh,' which is taking place after 65 years. This is a highly auspicious occasion, and it is a matter of great pride and honour for Maharashtra,' Shinde told reporters.

'Millions of people are expected to attend this sacred event. The flag-hoisting ceremony is scheduled for October 31st, and it is the wish of the people of Maharashtra that the President grace the occasion with her presence. '



-- REDIFF NEWS