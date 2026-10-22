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US To 'Conduct Economic Warfare' Against China: Washington Post

Thu, 22 October 2026
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IMAGE: US President Donald Trump meets Chinese President Xi Jinping in the Oval Office, September 24, 2026. Photograph: Evan Vucci/Reuters
IMAGE: US President Donald Trump meets Chinese President Xi Jinping in the Oval Office, September 24, 2026. Photograph: Evan Vucci/Reuters
Despite talk about bon homie between the Trump administration and the communist tyrants in Beijing, the US is embarking on a large-scale spying mission against China, the Washington Post newspaper reported on Thursday.
According to the Post, the Pentagon -- or the US department of war as it is known currently -- plans to send agents undercover to China to 'conduct economic warfare'. These agents will be dispatched as businessmen or women without links to the Pentagon.
Former CIA officer Tom Rakusan -- who served in the Central Intelligence Agency for 39 years -- is in charge of this espionage mission, the Post revealed.
Retired CIA agents have been recruited for the enterprise, which is still in the planning stage.
'The Trump administration has embraced economic warfare as a key tool of statecraft. It has imposed tariffs and export controls, made investments in critical U.S. resources and technologies, coordinated with private capital to shore up support for key components of the defense-industrial base, and prioritized economic intelligence,' the Post reported.
In September, CIA Deputy Director Michael Ellis told a cybersecurity conference in Washington that the US was 'engaging in a broader range of espionage against China, including Chinese companies, to address the country's status as both a military and an economic threat,' The New York Times had reported then.
China 'poses a fundamentally different kind of threat to us because the competition is economic,' Ellis said.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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