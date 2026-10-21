UP: ERO, VRC operator removed from duty after Cong alleges voter roll manipulation in Pilibhit

00:18

Uttar Pradesh Congress on Wednesday alleged large-scale manipulation of electoral rolls in Pilibhit Sadar Assembly constituency, claiming that names of 13,150 voters were changed while their EPIC and serial numbers remained the same.



Later in the evening, Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa directed that the Electoral Registration Officer and the VRC operator of Pilibhit be immediately removed from voter-list-related duties and legal action be initiated against them after an inquiry into the matter confirmed irregularities.



Addressing a press conference at the Pradesh Congress Committee headquarters in Lucknow, AICC in-charge for Uttar Pradesh Rajendra Pal Gautam alleged that the Election Commission had created a system through which "anyone can be defeated, and anyone can be made to win".



He claimed that after the final draft of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls was published on April 10, 2026, changes were made to voter details between July and September without altering their Electors Photo Identity Card (EPIC) and serial numbers.



"A voter sees his name, address, EPIC number and serial number in the final draft and assumes that his vote is secure. But if the name is changed later, he may be told on the polling day that his name is not in the electoral roll despite having an EPIC card and identity proof," Gautam said.