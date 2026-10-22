Tripura youth's racial abuse to be probed by Delhi police's IFSO

12:01

Image Credit: Screen grab from @amirshokeen/ Instagram

A video purportedly showing a content creator allegedly subjecting a youth from Tripura to racial abuse and humiliation recently went viral on social media. This has led to the Delhi police's involvement as the Delhi Police's Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit will investigate the matter.



On October 22, Thursday, police officials informed that Special Police Unit for North Eastern Region (SPUNER) has formally written to the IFSO unit, asking it to investigate the video.



The content creator Amir Shokeen, the Instagram account @amirshokeen, was absconding when the police visited his residence. The video has been condemned with Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and Tripura chief minister Manik Saha calling for action against the accused.



On October 21, the Tripura Students Forum Delhi (TSFD) wrote a complaint to the Joint Commissioner of Police, SPUNER seeking an urgent and impartial investigation into the video. Allegations against Shokeen say that a person from Tripura was subjected to sexual assault, harassment and humiliating treatment by a social media content creator.



The complaint sought registration of an FIR wherever warranted by the facts and applicable legal provisions. Further details of investigation are awaited.



-- REDIFF NEWS