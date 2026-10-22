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Train halts for 2 hours in Maharashtra over youth 'assault'

Thu, 22 October 2026
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14:10
Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: ANI
Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: ANI
A Railway Protection Force (RPF) official has denied the allegations of assaulting a youth and misbehaviour with his women co-travellers, as passengers a protested at Maharashtra's Hingoli railway station, halting a Jodhpur-Hyderabad train for more than two hours on October 22, Thursday.

The RPF personnel allegedly objected to some ticketless passengers recording videos aboard the Bhagat Ki Kothi-Kacheguda Express (Train No. 17606) after it crossed Washim

Some passengers, returning from Nagpur boarded the train at Akola for Nanded, but one of their companions, a teenager, allegedly entered a reserved coach by mistake. As per the other passengers, the the youth was assaulted by some passengers and RPF personnel. Women passengers who tried to intervene were pushed and misbehaved with.

Passengers got off at the Hingoli station and staged a protest by sitting on the railway tracks, raising slogans and prevented the train's movement. This caused the train a two hour delay. It was only after Hingoli town police's assurance of a complaint and an investigation, the train was allowed to resume its journey.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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