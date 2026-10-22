Tiger Shroff shares video of his injured arm

Actor Tiger Shroff's team on Thursday shared a video showing marks and red spots on his arms, days after he narrowly escaped a gun attack on his car in Mumbai.
At least two men opened fire at the actor's car in the Juhu area on Sunday evening before fleeing on a motorcycle. Shroff escaped with relatively minor injuries, while his driver and a bystander were hurt in the incident.
The video was posted on the actor's official Instagram page, Team Tiger Shroff, with the caption, "God is kind."
The short clip shows several small, dot-like marks and red spots across his arm.
Meanwhile, three accused in the firing case -- Rehan alias Sukka, from Sonipat in Haryana; Ritik Kurmi alias Roshan, originally from Begusarai in Bihar and currently living in Mumbai; and Phool Singh, from Haryana -- were detained at Kota railway station in Rajasthan.
The Mumbai Police have registered a case under the provisions relating to attempt to murder and the Arms Act.
-- REDIFF NEWS