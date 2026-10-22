Tiger Shroff shares video of his injured arm

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-- REDIFF NEWS

Actor Tiger Shroff's team on Thursday shared a video showing marks and red spots on his arms, days after he narrowly escaped a gun attack on his car in Mumbai.At least two men opened fire at the actor's car in the Juhu area on Sunday evening before fleeing on a motorcycle. Shroff escaped with relatively minor injuries, while his driver and a bystander were hurt in the incident.The video was posted on the actor's official Instagram page, Team Tiger Shroff, with the caption, "God is kind."The short clip shows several small, dot-like marks and red spots across his arm.Meanwhile, three accused in the firing case -- Rehan alias Sukka, from Sonipat in Haryana; Ritik Kurmi alias Roshan, originally from Begusarai in Bihar and currently living in Mumbai; and Phool Singh, from Haryana -- were detained at Kota railway station in Rajasthan.The Mumbai Police have registered a case under the provisions relating to attempt to murder and the Arms Act.