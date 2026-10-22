Tiger Shroff case: Arrested woman had come to Mumbai to 'fulfil mannat'

14:15





-- REDIFF NEWS

Two women from Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur and Azamgarh districts have been arrested by the Delhi Police in connection with the firing at Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff's car in Mumbai. Investigators suspect the women helped transport the firearms used in the attack.The accused, identified as Radha from Sitapur and Babita from Azamgarh, were arrested at New Delhi Railway Station on Tuesday. They are among eight people arrested in the case so far. The Mumbai Police has alleged that the attack was carried out at the behest of Anil Pandit, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.According to the Delhi Police, two suspects travelled to Amritsar to procure the weapons. The women allegedly carried the firearms by train to Mumbai and handed them over to the assailants.Radha and Babita were apprehended along with two men, Kunal and Sumit. Police also arrested a fifth accused, who allegedly remained in Mumbai to arrange logistical support for the shooters.However, the families of both women have denied the allegations and claimed they have been wrongly implicated.Radha's mother, Maina Devi, said her daughter had moved to Haryana about a year ago to find work and was employed at a factory, earning Rs 15,000 a month.Radha married a local man, Sunil, in 2015, and the couple have a son. She left her matrimonial home around 2018, after which Sunil remarried. He told the police that he had not been in touch with her for several years.Babita's family in Azamgarh has also maintained that she is innocent. Her father, Ram Jatan Ram, said she worked at a packaging unit in Sonipat, Haryana. He alleged that a girl known to the family had taken her to Mumbai on the pretext of sightseeing.Ram said he had approached the police and had faith in the judicial process.Babita's sister, Neelam, said Babita had gone to Mumbai with her friend Radha to visit religious sites and fulfil a vow. The two were detained at a railway station while returning, she said, adding that the family was told that suspicious items had been found in Babita's bag.Babita also told her elder brother, Dilip Kumar, over the phone that she had accompanied another woman to Mumbai for sightseeing and was arrested on returning to Delhi, the family claimed.Azamgarh Senior Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar said the local police and intelligence agencies were coordinating with their Delhi and Mumbai counterparts to establish Babita's background and alleged role in the case.Investigators are looking into her personal background, previous workplace and contacts, he said.The firing took place in Mumbai's Juhu area on Sunday evening, when two assailants allegedly opened fire at Shroff's car. The actor escaped relatively unhurt, while his driver and a bystander sustained injuries.