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Three-year-old girl mauled to death by stray dog in MP's Ratlam

Thu, 22 October 2026
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A three-year-old girl, the daughter of a labourer couple, was mauled to death by a stray dog while playing in the courtyard of her house in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district on Thursday evening, officials said.

The girl, identified as Manisha Bhabhar, was seriously injured in the attack in the Deendayal Nagar police station area and rushed to the district hospital by her relatives. Doctors examined her and declared her dead, they said.

"The dog had badly bitten the girl on her head and back, leaving deep wounds at both places," Jeevan Chauhan, a doctor at the hospital, said.

Deendayal Nagar police station house officer Anurag Yadav said they received information about the girl's death following a stray dog attack.

Her body was being sent for post-mortem examination, and police would investigate the incident, he said.

Raju, a neighbour who brought the girl to the hospital, said her grandparents were working in the agricultural fields at the time of the incident, while her parents, both labourers, were away in Ajmer in Rajasthan for work.

The badly injured girl may have died on the way to the hospital, he added.

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