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Three Sri Lankan nationals, TN woman detained near Indo-Nepal border in UP

Thu, 22 October 2026
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Three Sri Lankan nationals and a woman from Tamil Nadu were detained by the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) near the Indo-Nepal border in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district while they were allegedly trying to cross into Nepal, the police said on Thursday.

Although they had passports, the visas of the three Sri Lankan nationals had expired around three months ago, police officials said.

The four people were stopped by SSB personnel at the Rajhanwa check post under Murtiha police station late Wednesday night after they arrived in an autorickshaw and sought directions to Nepal, they said.

The SSB handed them over to the Murtiha police, which is questioning them with the assistance of an interpreter due to language barriers.

  SSB officials declined to comment on the matter.

The Rajhanwa check post is located near a forested area where cross-border movement to Nepal is relatively limited. Most people travelling to Nepal from the region use the Rupaidiha border crossing, the official said.

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