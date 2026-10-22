Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

The simple fitness test that predicts your risk of death

Thu, 22 October 2026
Share:
12:29
image
How quickly your heart rate returns to normal after exercise can reveal a surprising amount about your underlying health.

If your heart hammers in your chest when you walk up the stairs, or you need to gasp for air while jogging to catch a bus, it may be a sign that you are not in peak physical shape.

Yet what happens after you stop exercising can be just as revealing about the inner workings of your body. Enter the heart rate recovery (HRR) test. This is the difference between your pulse when your heart is pumping hard during exercise, and how fast it beats about a minute after you have finished. 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Why is Modi meeting Polish PM in Delhi?
LIVE! Why is Modi meeting Polish PM in Delhi?

1st T20I NZ vs Ind Updates: India opt to bowl first in Christchurch
1st T20I NZ vs Ind Updates: India opt to bowl first in Christchurch

Sonia Gandhi makes Insta debut, shares 1st look of memoir
Sonia Gandhi makes Insta debut, shares 1st look of memoir

Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi has made her Instagram debut to announce her upcoming memoir, 'Belonging: A Journey of Love'. The book, set to be published by HarperCollins India on November 10, details her life...

Please remain...: India urges nationals in France amid unrest
Please remain...: India urges nationals in France amid unrest

The advisory, issued on Wednesday, urges Indian nationals to avoid large gatherings and crowded places where protests are occurring and to follow local authorities' instructions.

'Stupid comments': Macron slams Trump, Netanyahu
'Stupid comments': Macron slams Trump, Netanyahu

French President Emmanuel Macron criticised unnamed foreign leaders, including Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu, for making "stupid comments" and exploiting recent domestic unrest in France for their own political campaigns. Speaking...