The simple fitness test that predicts your risk of death

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How quickly your heart rate returns to normal after exercise can reveal a surprising amount about your underlying health.If your heart hammers in your chest when you walk up the stairs, or you need to gasp for air while jogging to catch a bus, it may be a sign that you are not in peak physical shape.Yet what happens after you stop exercising can be just as revealing about the inner workings of your body. Enter the heart rate recovery (HRR) test. This is the difference between your pulse when your heart is pumping hard during exercise, and how fast it beats about a minute after you have finished.