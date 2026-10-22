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The magic of 10k steps

Thu, 22 October 2026
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Photograph: Kind courtesy John Robert McPherson/Wikimedia Commons
Photograph: Kind courtesy John Robert McPherson/Wikimedia Commons
Guess what?

The importance of completing 10k steps in a day was not the findings of some newfangled medical research. Nope. But the gimmicky catchline for the promotion of a pedometer in a 1960s advertising campaign. 

But Jack McNamara, senior lecturer in clinical exercise physiology at the University of East London told The Guardian that fixating people on completing 10,000 steps in a day was not a bad idea at all, because it brought sedentary folks out of their armchairs and gave them a concrete easy-to-remember and not-so-hard-to-complete exercise goal.

Walking has plenty of cardio-vascular and lung benefits and reduces certain cancer risks.

But according to McNamara overdoing the steps and racking up numbers beyond 10k has less advantages.

Ie jumping up your steps from 8,000 to 10,000 or 10,000 to 12,000 brings an incrementally tinier benefit. He said, 'It still has some benefits, just not as many as people might expect'.

Rather than bumping up 10k to 12k and beyond, it's best to diversify into other forms of exercise. 

He suggests, 'Going for a run, or swimming at pace, or walking uphill, or power walking -- something that gets your breathing up. You'd be so much better doing something that's a little bit more vigorous' and that will in turn boost total fitness results.

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