'Stupid comments': Macron hits back at Trump, Netanyahu

09:04

In an apparent swipe at US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday strongly criticised "stupid comments" from foreign leaders for exploiting recent domestic unrest in France to further their own political campaigns.



Speaking in Doha during a three-day state trip to Qatar and the broader Gulf region, aimed at securing France's energy supplies amid an ongoing national cost-of-living crisis, Macron condemned foreign figures who he said were campaigning "at France's expense" following nationwide riots over the weekend, according to Euronews.



Taking aim at international counterparts without naming them directly, Macron noted that leaders on both sides of the Atlantic were in active campaign mode.



"There are people who campaign at France's expense -- leaders who are in campaign mode, whether here in the region or on the other side of the Atlantic," he commented.



Trump, currently campaigning ahead of the upcoming US midterm elections, framed the French protests to highlight perceived threats surrounding immigration and Western decline.



On Monday, Trump asserted that France was "under siege, looted and set ablaze by migrants, jihadists and communists", warning American voters that similar consequences await if Democrats prevail.



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asserted that France is confronting an "invasion of extremist Islam".



During an interview with French-language network i24News, the Israeli Prime Minister criticised French authorities for failing to adequately anticipate the disorder and alleged that radical Muslim groups drove the turmoil, notwithstanding the broad and diverse cross-section of French citizens participating in the demonstrations.



Directly targeting the French government's response to the situation, Netanyahu stated. "They did not prepare in time; they simply gave up. They succumbed to the invasion of extremist Islam."



Asked what advice he would give to France, Netanyahu said: "Fight back, do not pursue a policy of appeasement -- fight against the extremists."



Rejecting claims that external interference ignited the violence, Macron called out what he termed inaccurate foreign narratives and AI-driven misinformation.



"As far as I'm concerned, there is no visible foreign interference in the events that took place. There has been foreign manipulation of information in the aftermath, which led to equally unacceptable and stupid comments from many people, including foreign leaders," he said.



Macron specifically denounced leaders who shared artificial intelligence-generated content depicting events that never occurred.



"That is to say, we've seen AI-generated images showing scenes that never actually happened in France. We have people who explained that we had been invaded by hordes of migrants and Islamists", he said.



When asked directly by a reporter if his remarks were directed at Donald Trump, Macron said, "Among others, yes."



Addressing reporters, the French President urged against exacerbating existing domestic tensions and defended his country's standing.



"In these moments, we see who loves France and who doesn't. And the fact is, all the people who are speaking ill of our country right now are people who do not love our country. So, those people really bother me," he added.



While mass demonstrations organised by trade unions, the Yellow Vest movement, and student groups saw mostly peaceful marches over the weekend, widespread looting and clashes with law enforcement on Saturday overshadowed the protests.