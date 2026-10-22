Sonia Gandhi joins Instagram, shares first look of...

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-- REDIFF NEWS

Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi joined Instagram on Thursday, sharing the first look at her upcoming memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, in her debut post on the platform.In the post, the 79-year-old Congress leader thanked her followers and spoke briefly about the themes explored in the book."Hello everyone, I'm truly grateful to share this moment with you all; the first look of Belonging: A Journey of Love," she wrote. "It is a story of love, duty, loss and finding a place to belong. I look forward to sharing it with you."The memoir traces Sonia Gandhi's life from her childhood in post-war Italy to her move to India following her romance with former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. It also reflects on the personal tragedies that shaped her life and her bond with the country she made her home.The book revisits her early years in Italy, her relationship with Rajiv Gandhi when the two were at Cambridge, and the assassinations of her mother-in-law, former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, and her husband.Sonia Gandhi, the longest-serving president of the Congress, offers a personal account of the experiences and losses that have marked her journey.Publisher Alfred A Knopf announced on August 18 that Belonging: A Journey of Love would be released on November 10.