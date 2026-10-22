Six dead, 40 injured as bus hits tree in Chhattisgarh

22:15

Six persons, including four women, were killed and 40 others injured after a bus collided with a roadside tree in Chhattisgarh's Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur (MCB) district on Thursday, the police said.



Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed grief over the accident and announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to each injured person.



The accident took place shortly after noon near Semarmathani turn when the bus, with 46 passengers, was heading towards Kelhari village from Manendragarh, superintendent of police Ratna Singh said.



Prima facie, the bus driver appeared to have lost control of the vehicle, causing it to crash into the roadside tree, she said, citing the account of an injured passenger.



"Six persons, including four women, died in the accident, while around 20 others, including the driver, sustained serious injuries. Twenty other passengers sustained minor wounds," the SP said.



Of the grievously injured, two have been shifted to a hospital in Ambikapur, the headquarters of Surguja district, and two others to the district hospital in Chirmiri, she said.