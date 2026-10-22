Sensex plunges over 400 points

16:17

Indian equity markets ended in the red for the third consecutive session on Thursday, with the Sensex plunging over 400 points and the Nifty slipping below the 22,700 mark, as elevated crude oil prices and escalating geopolitical tensions weighed on investor sentiment.



Sensex ended lower at 73,249.39, down 460.30 points or 0.62 per cent against the previous close of 73,709.69. Similarly, Nifty settled at 22,687.65, down 123.70 points or 0.54 per cent, against the previous close of 22,811.35.



The market witnessed broad-based selling. All broad markets ended in the negative territory; amongst the sectoral indices, most indices settled in the red with media emerging as the top drag, losing over 2 per cent, followed by FMCG, midsmall IT & telecom, and IT.



On BSE, Bajaj Finance, LT, ICICI Bank, SBIN, Sun Pharma, Bharti Airtel, NTPC, Kotak Bank, Adani Ports among others were the top gainers. On the other hand, Eternal, Tech Mahindra, Trent, BEL, Power Grid, Maruti, TCS, HCL Tech, Titan, M&M, Tata Steel among others were the top losers.