SC order halts Andhra SEC from elections across 100 local bodies

15:46

Image: ANI Photo

Under the Supreme Court's directions, the Andhra Pradesh State Election Commission has halted the election process across 100 urban local bodies (ULBs).



The State Election Commissioner Anil Chandra Punetha had earlier issued a notification for the elections to the urban local bodies (ULB) on October 14. Punetha issued an order, stopping further proceedings in 13 Municipal Corporations, 87 Municipalities and Nagar Panchayats.



The nomination took place from October 16 to 18 and the scrutiny of nomination papers on October 19. Punetha was also directed to consider the representations made by the petitioner (YSRCP) and various candidates.



The decision comes after the YSRCP challenged the Andhra Pradesh High Court's order filing a Special Leave Petition (SLP) in the Supreme Court, refusing to extend the nomination deadline ending on October 19.



The SEC was directed by the apex court to postpone the publication of the final list of candidates till October 25.



The SEC was ordered, wherever it is of the view that candidates were unable to file their nominations due to the law and order situation, to consider the evidentiary material as well as electronic evidence placed before it to take a decision to extend the last date of filing nominations in the ULBs.



As directed by the SC, Punetha said the commission will issue an order on extension of the last date for filing nominations on October 22 after obtaining reports from the district administrations.



And the time to file nominations shall be extended not less than 48 hours from the time of publishing the decision by amending the election notification, said Punetha.



YSRCP requested the Supreme Court to direct the authorities to provide adequate police protection to candidates and ensure that they can file their nominations "without fear".



-- REDIFF NEWS