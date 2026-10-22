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Saving wild life, risking own: A Jim Corbett guard's ordeal

Thu, 22 October 2026
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12:45
Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: ANI
Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: ANI
Tigers are known to rule the terriroty deep inside Jim Corbett wildlife sanctuary. When a tiger pinned 28-year-old Pitambar, a daily wager, to the ground, he told his colleague "Galat jagah pakad liya chacha." 

Part of a four-member team on a regular patrol duty on July 20, Pitambar survived this deadly encounter.

When the team was on patrol, his colleague Ramnath realised that Pitambar was not around. Looking back, he saw the big cat on top of his colleague. Ramnath showed courage and struck the tiger with the wooden stick in his hand, thrice. The tiger was startled and moved into the bushes, but had already bit Pitambar in the neck.

The incident took place around 300- 400 metres from a forest outpost located nearly 18 km inside the forest. Pitambar survived due to timely medical assistance despite bite injuries. The forest staff gave him first aid, then took him to Kashipur for treatment.

The job of forest officers is far from safe. Working since 37 years, Dharampal Negi told PTI that when they go out for regular patrols, they know that out of four, only three might return. Some bodies are not even recovered. It took Jim Corbett's officials 18 months to compile a list of 33 people who died in the forest.

Pitambar was brought on foot to the outpost, from where a vehicle was arranged to take him for treatment. The process took around 30- 40 minutes, despite staff members rushing to help him.

The tiger continued to roar and move around the area, appearing agitated after Pitambar's rescue. More staff members were sent in to ensure safety, and bushes along the route were cleared. Camera traps were installed to monitor the animal's movements later, as he had apparently tasted human blood.

Around 700 forest guards, most of them daily wagers, patrol the park, spread across nearly 1,300 square kilometers including over 500 sq km of core area, in groups of four and in shifts. The way from one patrol post to another built at different places is on foot. While some guards carry guns, others have wooden sticks only.

The guards not only thwart poachers and tree fellers, but also ensure the safety of animals, keeping their own at risk.

Corbett has hundreds of employees working across different categories, including forest guards, foresters, rangers and daily-wage workers. 

Their duties extend beyond monitoring wildlife to preventing poaching, detecting unauthorised entry, tracking animal movements and responding to forest fires.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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