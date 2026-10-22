Rupee slumps 44 paise to close at 94.82 against US dollar

Sanju Samson continued his superb form with the bat, smashing a blistering 67 off 33 balls to power India to their highest chase in T20 cricket, overcoming a mid-innings stumble for a four-wicket win in the series-opener against New...
Delhi Police have arrested two women from Uttar Pradesh, Radha and Babita, suspected of transporting firearms used in the attack on Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff's car in Mumbai. The arrests, made at New Delhi Railway Station, are part of...
Artist and photographer Raihan Vadra, son of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, had many of his photographs documenting recent Delhi protests removed from his solo exhibition "No Idea is Final" at Bikaner House. The management cited the "current...